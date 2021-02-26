Mumbai: Three alert jawans of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are being praised online after they averted a suicide attempt by a ‘depressed’ man who allegedly tried to kill himself at Virar railway station in Mumbai. The incident happened on Wednesday i.e February 24, when a man stepped down from the platform at the railway station and lied down on the railway track. Fortunately, an RPF personnel rushed towards him and dragged him away from the rail track. Seconds later, two other jawans also rush towards them and carry them to safety, as a train approaches. Also Read - Hyderabad Student Who Faked Rape, Abduction 2 Weeks Ago Dies by Suicide
News agency ANI shared the rescue video and mentioned that the man was allegedly disturbed by the demise of his mother. Watch the video here:
The video of the incident has gone viral, and citizens have appreciated the timely action of the RPF personnel. Many also questioned the insensitive attitude of other passengers on the platform who just stood there and watched, instead of helping the man out.
One user wrote, ”Other passengers on the platform were just watching like spectators.. nonsense & shocking..”
In a similar incident, an alert woman constable saved a passenger from being crushed under a moving train in Lucknow. The video shows the woman passenger carrying luggage trying to board a moving train along with a male friend. The man quickly gets on the moving train, whereas she slips and almost falls in the platform gap. Fortunately, the woman constable named Vinita Kumari rushes towards her and drags her to safety.