Hyderabad: A video of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saving a woman from falling under a moving train just in the nick of time is going viral across social media platforms. The video of the incident showing the alert RPF personnel somehow stopping the woman from falling under the train has surfaced from Telangana's Secunderabad railway station. The CCTV grab of the incident that happened on Friday started getting circulated after it was shared by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Railways also shared the video on their Twitter handle with the caption, "Life is not like a scene of a Bollywood film. It is much more precious. She was lucky to be saved today because of timely action by alert RPF staff. Do not board/de board a moving train. Stay alert. Stay safe!"

WATCH

“Life is not like a scene of a Bollywood film. It is much more precious” She was lucky to be saved today because of timely action by alert RPF staff. Do not board/de board a moving train. Stay alert. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/BuPsexgFyR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 31, 2021

In the 32-second long video, the woman passenger can be seen trying to board a moving train and she fell and got stuck between the train and the platform space. The RPF personnel immediately came to her rescue and saved her life. And towards the end of the video, the woman was seen getting up and slowly walking away with the help of others.