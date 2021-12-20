Raigad: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a life of a 35-year-old woman by saving her from falling into the gap between the train and platform at Panvel railway station near Mumbai. The woman was identified as Gyandevi Rana, a resident of Sadgurukripa Chal, Kamothe, Taluka Panvel, District Raigad. The incident took place at platforms number 6 of Panvel railway station of Central railways Mumbai division.Also Read - Viral Video: RPF Personnel Saves Woman from Falling Under Moving Train; 'Life is Not Like Scene Of Bollywood Film', Says Indian Railways

She was accompanied by her son Ajay Rana. While trying to board B- 2 coach of Panvel- Gorakhpur Express in moving condition, she lost her balance and slipped.

CCTV footage showed the woman trying to board a moving train when one of her legs slipped and she was about to fall in the gap between the platform and train.

KR Meena, the RPF constable on duty quickly came to her rescue by running towards her and pulling her out from slipping under the train.

The woman was taken to the MGM Hospital by on-duty RPF and GRP, where she is undergoing treatment.

“Though lower parts of her limbs seriously injured, her condition looks stable,” a doctor said.

Watch the video below: