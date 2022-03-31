Viral Video: South Indian movies are rocking box offices around the world. After the phenomenal success and global popularity of Telugu movie ‘Pushpa’, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt seems to be smashing all the records. The craze of the movie is such that people are seen whistling, yelling and even dancing while watching the film in theaters. One such video going viral on Twitter has aptly captured the RRR fever.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls From USA Groove to 'Saami Saami', Rock The Internet With Killer Moves | Watch

The video shows excited fans and moviegoers breaking into a dance as the song Naatu Naatu plays in the theatre. According to the tweet, the amusing incident happened in a cinema hall in Nepal. A Twitter user Dinesh Shrestha shared the video and wrote, ”Craze of RRR in NEPAL just mind boggling 🔥 BO performance, jhukega nahi thakega nahi rukega nahi.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and received much love from the audience. Many Indians flocked to the comments section to thank the people of Nepal for appreciating the movie. Many fans said that the masterpiece is no less than a festival for the movie buffs. One user wrote, ”Rrr – not a film but a festival BRINGING BACK THE GLORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.”

Rrr – not a film but a festival

BRINGING BACK THE GLORY OF INDIAN CINEMA — Srujan (@Srujan33994138) March 30, 2022

Happy to people celebrating Cinema and Life 🥺🕊 Rajamouli 🙇‍♂ — Sathish Panja (@PanjaSathish) March 30, 2022

Thanks for give big response and support South Indian India cinema bro 🔥🌊🙏🏽🕉 — Agumamidi Vinay Reddy (@R1Vinayreddy) March 30, 2022

When is the last time you people danced even after end credits for a Hindi movie ?? #RRRBlockbuster #RRRMoive https://t.co/lKmPgnbIZZ — Praveen (@kptweetz) March 31, 2022

The crazy ness of RRR 🌊🔥 still endless ever 💥💨 https://t.co/wS9EUI7rx5 — Agumamidi Vinay Reddy (@R1Vinayreddy) March 30, 2022

SS Rajamouli’s RRR which was released on 25th March 2022, depicts the story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journeys away from their homes. The film has reached the massive figure of Rs 400 crore at the Indian Box Office in five days and surpassed Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to become the third-biggest Indian film of all time. Frenzied fans in South India leave no way to celebrate the movie by bursting crackers inside the cinema halls, pour milk on the screen.