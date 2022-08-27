Trending News: A company has come up with a machine that prints out the popular South Indian dish Dosa and the internet is divided over it. This new invention, dubbed the ‘Dosa Printer’ by netizens, from a Chennai-based company Evochef, seems to have taken people’s desire for crispy thin dosas literally. Marketed as the ‘world’s first smart dosa maker’, the brand’s website states that this device named EC Flip is priced at Rs 15,999 and can make “10-12 thin dosas or 6-8 thick dosas”.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Sings O Re Piya Like a Pro, His Soulful Voice Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch

According to the company's website, the device is available to buy in metallic orange, metallic blue, golden beige and white colours and comes with several features including customizable dosa thickness, adjustable cooking time and a 700 ml batter tank, which makes up to 10 dosas. It even makes different types of dosas like plain, rava, kambu, two colour, tri-colour and bajra.

The product's ad shows that one has to put dosa batter in the printer and after pressing some buttons for preferences (thickness, crispiness and the number of dosas), the printer gets to work and pushes out A-4 size dosas, similar to how a printer gives out paper. Users can also add extras like ghee, butter or cheese. A video demonstrating the working of this dosa maker has been widely shared by Twitter users with mixed reactions.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF DOSA PRINTER:

A user tweeted, “Can see a use for this in most families where one person is expected to keep making dosas for the rest of the family till they’re completely satisfied before making some for themself and eating alone after everyone is done. This way everyone could eat together?” Another user wrote, “The most loved person on the Internet today is the… dosa printer.”

Among the ones who didn’t like the ‘dosa printer’ was this user who wrote, “But you still need to get the batter. And if you have the batter, it literally takes 1-2 mins per dosa to make! Roti making machine makes sense bcoz it replaces many steps. This is not adding any value.”

A second user tweeted, “That price is not making any sense, someone will better make it on tawa. That machine is doing the easiest part of the process, that too at such a hefty price. 2-3k might have been a good price but 15k+ is not at all acceptable. No one will be able to get that much value out of it.”