“He was rushed to the state-run Hamidia Hospital. His condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment for blood pressure-related problems,” the SP said.

By the evening, more than Rs 85 lakh in cash had been found besides the documents related to immovable properties and other assets worth crores of rupees at Keswani’s residence, said Mishra. It is estimated that he owns properties worth Rs four crore, he said. Keswani’s plush residence, where costly decorative items were found, itself was worth around Rs 1.5 crore, the EOW official said. The SP said the clerk had started his job at a salary of about Rs 4,000 a month and was currently drawing around Rs 50,000 per month.

Amounts running into lakhs of rupees were found deposited in bank accounts of Keswani’s family members. He had purchased most of the properties in the name of his wife, a homemaker with no source of income, the official said. Overall value of the assets unearthed during the search will be known only after completion of valuation work and verification of documents, Mishra said.