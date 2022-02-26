Amid firing and explosions in war-ravaged Ukraine’s border city Kharkiv, around 15,000 Indian students are saving their life by cowering in bunkers where shortage of food and money is adding to their woes. The Indian students heaved a sigh of relief on Friday evening when Indian embassy initiated efforts to bring back the stranded nationals home. Air India is operating direct flights to Romania and Hungary to evacuate the stranded nationals.Also Read - Please Send Help ASAP: Indian Students Taking Shelter In Bunkers Share SOS Video Amid Russian Invasion

As many Indians still remain stranded in the war-torn country, a student shared their ordeal on social media and appealed to social media to spread his message so they can be evacuated at the earliest.

The video was shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay on Friday. It showed an Indian student saying he is stranded in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. He recorded the video from a metro station where many Indians along with Ukrainians and people from other countries were taking refuge.

He said he could the sounds of bomb blasts outside the station, which he said was the safest place to take shelter.

The student then moved his phone camera and showed people who had also taken refuge at the metro station with. “Currently I am in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine and the situation is pretty much worse. As you can see, people are just sitting here from the last one day as the metro station is the safest place,” he said.

“Everyone is here. Not just Indians, but people from countries like Israel, Lebanon and obviously Ukraine,” he added.

He appealed to the masses to share the video as much as possible so that the Indian authorities can be made aware of the situation at the metro station and evacuate people accordingly.

“I came to Ukraine 6 years ago to be a doctor. Ever since, it has felt like home, all thanks to the welcoming people. This year was supposed to be my last year; in June, I was to become a doctor. But what has conspired has changed the course of all our lives,” the man told Humans of Bombay.

“Realizing our home was no longer safe, we rushed to the metro station. That was last night & since then more than 200 of us have been taking refuge here. The conditions are badthe temperatures dropped down to minus & there are no heaters. But this is the only safe space; at least for now,” he added further.