Trending News: A robot dog with an anti-tank rocket launcher strapped on its back that was exhibited at Russia's annual Army-2022 international arms expo on Monday. A video of Russia's demonstration of the robot dog dressed in ninja clothing has gone viral on social media.

A consumer-grade robotic dog that is sold on Chinese online markets has a remarkable resemblance to the futuristic device, according to investigative media.

The quadruped, known as the "M-81 Complex," was demonstrated walking, lying down, and rotating in a video that was released by Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency. As reported by The Moscow Times, the robotic dog's Russian creator, a small technical firm called Machine Intellect, boasted of its capacity to carry and shoot weapons.

Watch the video here:

A robot dog with a grenade launcher has been demonstrated to a Sputnik correspondent at the Army-2022 military forum. The M-81 robotic system is capable of precisely shooting as well as transporting weapons. The “dog” can also designate targets and conduct patrol missions. pic.twitter.com/2PyvXotEhz — Geopolitics & Empire (@Geopolitics_Emp) August 15, 2022

Target selection, patrolling, and security are additional military uses for M-81, a company representative told RIA Novosti. The civilian duties of the robotic dog include carrying medicine, looking around, and traversing rubble in disaster areas.

Armed with an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher that weighs up to 3 kg when loaded and has an optical aiming system, the M-81 displayed its skills on the exhibition floor.

The top of the robotic dog’s optical sensors could be seen through the coverall of black cloth it was wearing.

The robot’s overall chassis and the shape and placement of those optical sensors visually resemble Go1, a companion robot developed by the Chinese startup Unitree Robotics.

The Go1 costs $2,700 on the website of Unitree Robotics and $420 on AliExpress, the largest online retailer in China.