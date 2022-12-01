Viral Video: Russian Girls Dance To Saami Saami Ahead Of Pushpa’s Release In Russia. Watch

A Pushpa fan from Russia recently shared a video of an adorable Russian family dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami.

VIRAL VIDEO OF RUSSIAN FAMILY DANCING TO SAAMI SAAMI IN MOSCOW

Trending News: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is the one of the biggest hit films of this year. The Pushpa fever had reached across the globe with people praising the film and dancing to its popular songs. The film is all set to release in Russia on December 8. Now, after becoming a global blockbuster, the film’s Russian fans are vibing to the amazing music album which includes popular songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami.

A Pushpa fan from Russia recently shared a video of an adorable Russian family dancing to Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami. Natalia Odegova, an Indian dancer and choreographer, posted an Instagram reel where she can be seen grooving with her girl gang to Saami Saami. “Sofia’s best emotions on #saamisaami Dancing with my girls,” the caption reads.

The clip shows six beautiful Russian ladies recreating the steps of the song in front Historical Museum on the Red Square in Moscow. The reel has received over 14k views and 700 likes. The video was loved by Indian netizens who flooded the comments section with fire emojis and heartfelt comments. “Very nice dance,” a desi user wrote. “So good man so good,” another user commented. “You girls are amazing,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF RUSSIAN FAMILY DANCING TO SAAMI SAAMI IN MOSCOW:

Pushpa: The Rise is all set to rule in the Russian theaters, especially after spreading its charm across multiple languages, the Russian language trailer of Pushpa: The Rise has been released. Allu Arjun and his team recently attended a press conference regarding the same, which was certainly a success. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.

