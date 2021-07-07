Viral Video: Punjabi songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. Well, there are some Punjabi songs one can’t resist dancing to and this viral video is proof. In a video being widely shared on social media, a group of Russians are seen performing Bhangra on the popular song ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke.’ Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Groove to Sapna Chaudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', Set Dance Floor on Fire | Watch

Dressed in Indian traditional clothes, Russian girls and boys are seen grooving to the peppy song with their dance steps and expressions perfectly in sync. While the fours girls are dressed in red lehenga-choli, the boys chose kurta-pyjamas as their attire. The video might make you want to shake a leg too.

IPS Rupin Sharma shared the fun video on Twitter and wrote, ”Russians and Bhangra beats.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and got more than 3000 views.

One user praised their dancing skills and wrote: ”Seeing their dance, it does not seem that these people are non-Indians. They have performed dance better than the artists of Hindi cinema world. Now people of other countries are also getting attracted towards Indian tradition.”

See a few reactions here:

इनके नृत्य को देखकर कहीं से भी प्रतीत नहीं होता है कि ये लोग गैर भारतीय हैं इन्होंने हिंदी सिनेमा जगत के कलाकारों से भी अच्छा नृत्य करके दिखाया है अब अन्य देशों के लोग भी भारतीय परंपरा की ओर आकर्षित हो रहे हैं ये बात कितना गर्वित करती है हम सभी भारतीयों को लेकिन कुछ लोग देश का — PANKAJ KR. SRIVASTAVA🇮🇳 (@PankajAmbuj) July 6, 2021

Upper from super — मास्टर जी (@IsbBm7YSke2Up1r) July 6, 2021

What do you think about this video?