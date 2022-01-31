Viral Video: Instagram is full of fun challenges and one such trend still going strong is Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani. Of late, social media platforms have seen an abundance of dance videos wherein people can be seen replicating Nora Fatehi’s stunning moves in the catchy song. From kids to grownups, everyone seems to be enjoying grooving to the song. Taking the trend further, Fatehi regularly shares the dance videos that she finds impressive. In another such video shared by Nora, a little Russian girl can be seen nailing the hook step of the song.Also Read - This 'Gravity Defying' Sindoor Varsha Scene From Thapki Pyar Ki 2 Will Make You Cringe-Laugh | Watch

The girl, identified as Esenya can be seen grooving energetically to the song with perfect moves, expressions and synchronization, without missing a beat. “What a cutie pie, she’s so good!” Nora Fatehi captioned the dance video Also Read - Viral Video: Room Service Robots Replace Humans, Deliver Food to Athletes at Winter Olympics | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Man Performs CPR on Dog & Saves His Life, Kindness Moves The Internet | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Shared a day ago, the video has amassed more than 4 lakh likes and several comments. The comment section is filled with love and heart emojis and Indians absolutely love the little girl’s dance. One user wrote, ”That meri rani part is sooo cute.” Another wrote, ”Lovely dance sweetie.,.. so so cute ..”