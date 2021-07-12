Viral Video: A video of young Russian military cadets singing Mohammed Rafi’s iconic song Aye Watan has resurfaced on the internet, making Indians proud and emotional. The video shows Russians cadets lip-syncing the patriotic song at an event in Moscow and Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, also made an appearance in the clip as he sang along with the cadets.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Cries & Screams Like a Child After Getting Covid Vaccine, Netizens Call it 'Overacting' | Watch

The video resurfaced online after actor Anupam Kher shared it on his Instagram account and wrote, ”This song from the film #Shaheed was my most favourite patriotic song ever. Thrilled and proud to hear this song being sung as a morning school assembly prayer by the Russian army school cadets!! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!!”

Watch the video here:

The song being chorused in the clip is Mohammed Rafi’s “Ae Watan” from the film Shaheed, based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Shared only yesterday, the video has managed to garner more than 5 lakh views and several comments from Indians said that they experienced a sense of pride after watching the clip.

One user wrote, ”The best part of this video no one sung it wrong..that’s the beauty of 🇮🇳,” wgule another wrote, ”One of the best video on Instagram ever. Jay hind.” Actress Celina Jaitley commented, ”Oh my God”.