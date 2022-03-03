As Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine continues after a week, reports have surfaced that Russian soldiers are sabotaging their own vehicles and surrendering. Radio clips intercepted by a British intelligence firm allegedly caught some Russian soldiers crying and complaining of a lack of supplies.Also Read - Viral Video: Hundreds of Ukrainians Block Russian Tanks From Moving Towards Kyiv. Watch

An unverified video is going viral with around a million views on Twitter that shows a Russian troop breaking down into tears after he apparently surrendered. In the video, the captured soldier who is bundled up in warm clothes can be seen sipping on hot tea and eating a pastry. He is surrounded by several Ukrainians, one of whom is holding up a phone. Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Woman Cries As She Sings National Anthem While Cleaning Bombed Home. Watch

According to the tweet, the Ukrainian woman helped the Russian soldier video call his mother to her that he’s okay. Overwhelmed, the Russian soldier didn’t say anything as he fought to keep his emotions in control. During the video call, he just ate and drank tea with tears in his eyes and then gave a flying kiss to his mom. Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Woman Confronts Russian Soldier, Asks ‘WTF Are You Doing Here?’

A man off-camera can be heard saying in Ukrainian the soldiers “don’t know why they are here,” according to a translation. “These young men, it’s not their fault,” the man is heard saying in Ukrainian.

Watch the viral video below:

Remarkable video circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he’s ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin’s brutality. pic.twitter.com/KtbHad8XLm — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 2, 2022

Netizens said the video was heartbreaking and praised the Ukrainians for showing compassion to Russian troop. “The way he is chugging down that tea and food it seems like he hasn’t eaten in days,” a Twitter user said. “This is heartbreaking and in the same breath gives you hope for humanity,” the user added.