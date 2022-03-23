Viral Video: Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has caused caused the country’s economy to tank, sparking fears of food shortages among civilians. As a result, Russians are resorting to panic-buying food. A video is going viral on social media where scores of Russians are seen fighting for sugar packets in a supermarket in Russia. In the video, crowds of people can be seen shouting, jostling and climbing over each other to grab the last bags of sugar.Also Read - Could Russian President Putin Be Prosecuted For War Crimes In Ukraine? Explained

Notably, sugar prices in Russia have skyrocketed due to inflation. Some stores have also imposed a limit of 10 kg per customer due to the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine. Sugar prices have risen drastically, with annual inflation in Russia hitting its highest level since 2015.

Watch the video here:

Сахарные бои в Мордоре продолжаются pic.twitter.com/hjdphblFNc — 10 квітня (@buch10_04) March 19, 2022

In another reported incident, a man with five packets of sugar in his shopping basket was punched five times in the face during a confrontation with an angry shopper. Along with sugar, staples, such as buckwheat and salt, are also in high demand.