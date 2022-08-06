Viral News: A bizarre incident from Jharkhand has come to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a bull (saand) travelling solo in a local train. The video was shared on Twitter by journalist Prakash Kumar who mentioned in his tweet that the train was travelling from Mirzachowki to Sahibganj in Jharkhand.Also Read - Viral Video: Hawk Snatches Man's Sandwich, His Sad Face Is The Funniest Thing Ever. Watch

Passengers of the train emptied the coach in which the bull was travelling in by itself. The video showed the bull tied to a train and only a few passengers were in the coach. Then the person recording the video asked a passenger to explain how the bull ended up inside the train. The man hopped over a seat as the bull was standing in the aisle. Also Read - Viral Video Shows How Sun Never Sets in These Parts of Earth. Clip Has 28 Million Views

The man explained that around 10-12 people got the bull on the train from Mirza Cheuki railway station, tied it to a seat and left. He added that before leaving, the unidentified men asked passengers to untie the bull and let it off the train at Sahibganj station.

Watch the viral video below:

अब इसे क्या कहेंगे! अब तक साइकिल, दूध का केन, सब्जी आदि लेकर बिहार की ट्रेनों में यात्रा करते देखा होगा. अब एक तस्वीर ये भी देखिए. मिर्जाचौकी से साहिबगंज जाने के दौरान मिर्जाचौकी रेलवे स्टेशन पर लोकल पैसेंजर में कुछ अज्ञातों ने क्या कारनामा किया है. वीडियो- भागलपुर से दिलीप pic.twitter.com/ELdIfXuE1s — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) August 5, 2022

The video has received more than 106k views. Netizens said the incident was outrageous and questioned where the railway police and other officials were when a dozen people left a bull on the train.