Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. These reptiles are many people’s worst fear and encountering them would be a total nightmare. However, some people have overcome this fear and can easily handle these fearful creatures. In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, a girl is seen playing with a dangerous snake. The video shows the girl holding the snake in her hands while trying to control it. But the snake is no mood to be tamed, as it grabs the girl’s wrist and bites her several times. It appears from the video that the snake is not poisonous, however seeing her getting bit repeatedly is rather scary and uncomfortable to watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Complains About Getting Married in Summer, People Find It Relatable | Watch

The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named snake._.world with a caption that reads, ”What do you think?”

Watch the bizarre video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)

The video has gone viral, and people were left scared as to how the woman was so comfortable with the snake. Others who have handled snakes earlier also gave a few words of advice on how to tame it. One user wrote, ”Bit more handling and it should calm down,” while another wrote, ”It’s videos like this that make people scared of snakes. Smh.” A third commented, ”Lmao what a saucy little noodle ! Too funny.” Shared one day ago, the video has gained more than 2600 likes so far.