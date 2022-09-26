Viral Video: Needless to say, snakes are sneaky creatures. They are capable of sliding into the trickiest of spots and camouflaging themselves so cleverly. In a similar incident, a huge cobra was caught curled up inside a school girl’s bag. The incident happened at Badoni School, in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapurh when a Class 10 girl named Uma Rajak felt something moving in her bag. When she informed the same to her teacher, he unzipped the rucksack and took all the books out. After the bag was emptied, the deadly serpent slithered its way out, to the horror of onlookers.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Performs Stunt on Moving Bike, Lands in Trouble | Watch

कक्षा 10 की छात्रा कु. उमा रजक के बैग से, घर से स्कूल आकर जैसे ही बैग खोला तो छात्रा को कुछ आभाष हुआ तो शिक्षक से शिकायत की, कि बस्ते में अंदर कुछ है, छात्रा के बैग को स्कूल के बाहर ले जाकर खोला तो बैग के अंदर से एक नागिन बाहर निकली, यह घटना दतिया जिले के बड़ोनी स्कूल की है। pic.twitter.com/HWKB3nktza — Karan Vashistha BJP 🇮🇳 (@Karan4BJP) September 22, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Guests in UP's Amroha Asked to Show Aadhaar Cards Before Having 'Shaadi ka Khaana' | Watch

Thankfully, both the teacher and the girl escaped without getting hurt as the cobra didn't attack them and moved away. Notably, a cobra's venom is powerful enough to kill up to 20 people with just one bite.