Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. These reptiles are many people’s worst fear and spotting them would be a total nightmare. In a similar incident, a family in Australia was left shocked to find not one, but 4 carpet pythons slithering around their porch. Apparently the snakes were looking for a mate, as it’s breeding season.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Tries To Bite Python Into Two Pieces, Watch What Happens Next

The video shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shows the carpet pythons over the deck of the family’s house. Rescuer Stuart McKenzie is heard saying in the video, “It looks like one is a male and another is a female. They are on top of the deck and it looks like they are about to mate.”

The video was shared on Instagram and captioned as, ”4 Big Carpet Pythons On One Family’s Deck! Its not very often this happens but during the breeding season we regularly get called out for multiple snakes at one home. This particular place in Buderim had 4 Carpet Pythons on their back deck over a 2 or 3 day period, and 6 snakes in total over a 2 week period. Crazy!”

Watch the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart McKenzie (@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart McKenzie (@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers)

Rescuer McKenzie said that while this does not happen very often, during breeding season multiple males usually slither to the same spot in search of a female. “This is another male thinking he can get a bit lucky with the female, but unfortunately, buddy, they’re already gone. He’s very active, on the search, he knows there’s been a female here, but unfortunately she shifted off with another bloke,” McKenzie further said.

The video has left people stunned. One user wrote, ”Wow, one maybe enough but three,” while another commented, ”Wow that’s amazing.”