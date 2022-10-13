Viral Video: Needless to say, snakes are sneaky creatures. They are capable of sliding into the trickiest of spots and camouflaging themselves so cleverly. Crossing paths with a snake in your home might be more likely than you think, as these creepy reptiles can somehow find their way in. In a similar incident, a huge cobra was caught curled up inside a man’s shoe in Mysore. The incident happened when a person found a cobra hiding in his shoe just when he was about to wear it. The video shared on Twitter, shows a cobra aggressively coming out of the shoe after someone moves it with a stick.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy's Dance Performance on 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' At Uncle's Wedding Is Too Good | Watch

COBRA SNAKE HIDDEN INSIDE A SHOE IN MYSORE: WATCH VIDEO

According to a report by NDTV, a snake catcher was called at the spot after this to lure the cobra out.