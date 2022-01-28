Viral Video: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear! If we happen to spot a snake, we are automatically filled with terror and fright. Snakes are many people’s worst fear and encountering them would be a total nightmare. That’s why snake prank videos are a hit on the internet. One such video is going viral online showing a husband pranking his wife with a fake snake.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Friend Falls Over Him on Wedding Stage, What Happens Next | Watch

In the video, the husband spots a small black snake crawling in front of the door and he immediately points at it to alert his wife. Thinking that he is pranking her, the wife bends down to catch the black snake. However, she is terrified when the snake starts moving and jumps in her husband’s lap due to fear. Turns out, it wasn’t a real snake, but a fake one planted by her husband.

The video has been shared on Instagram by an account called hepgul5 with a caption which has just 3 laughing emojis.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hepgul5 😊 (@hepgul5)

Shared 2 days ago, the video has gained more than 33,123 likes so far. The comments section is full of laugh emojis and many said that they will try this prank with their friends. One user wrote, ”that’s a good, fun track to do on your friend if you want to scare them.” Another wrote, ‘no, no, NO I can’t deal with snakes not even the two legged kind.”