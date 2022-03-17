Viral Video: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear! A video is going viral on social media that will give you goosebumps as a man can be seen performing a dangerous stunt with three snakes. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, Maaz Sayed, a snake enthusiast from Karnataka’s Sirsi was seen handling three cobras, but it ended badly as one of the snakes attacked him.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Tries to Sing As It Plays Piano Like a Pro, Internet Gives Him 'Best Singer Award' | Watch

The video shows 20-year-old Sayed sitting in front of the cobras in a forest. He pulls their tails and moves his hands in a circular manner, which instigates the snakes. Suddenly, one of the serpents with a raised hood, lunges at the stuntman and bites his knees. The snake refused to go despite the man trying to pull it away. According to the experts, the man’s gestures were menacing and threatening which resulted in the cobra responding furiously.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the video and wrote “This is just horrific way of handling cobras…The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal.”

Watch the video here:

According to NDTV, Maaz has been admitted to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries. Priyanka Kadam, the president and founder of Snakebite Healing & Education Society, shared a Facebook post that shows Mazz lying on the hospital bed after suffering the snake bite. A close-up of the Maaz’s wound shows that his skin has turned black due to the venom.

“An expert can perhaps try guiding him. He wasn’t arrogant. Spoke respectfully. He is still unwell. Will connect with him once he fully recovers,” she wrote.

According to the Facebook post of a snake and animal rescuer, Atul Pai, Maaz had to be given 46 vials of anti-venom. He further noted said that Maaz survived the unfortunate incident and was now recuperating in a private hospital.