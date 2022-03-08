Viral Video: Needless to say, most people are terrified of snakes, but they can’t stop people from watching snake videos. Now a spine-chilling video of a little girl playing with a gigantic python is going viral on social media. The video shows a girl named Ariana, playing with a huge Carpet Python. As it slithers around her, the fearless girl plays with her and holds it. The young girl does not seem to be more than seven or eight years old, but is joyfully laughing and playing with the snake. According to her bio, Ariana is passionate about snakes.Also Read - Viral Video: Small Python Bites Angry Leopard, Watch What Happens Next

The video was shared on Instagram by a user called snakemasterexotics and it has gone viral with more than 5 million views and over 42,000 likes. “Loving this big girl,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were stunned to see how fearlessly the girl played with the python while some appreciated how brave the girl is. Several netizens even said they were jealous of the girl and wished that they could do that. ”That’s a nice large Carpet Python you have there. Thank you for sharing,” wrote one user. Another user commented, “This is not a pet. I repeat, not a pet.”