Viral Video: It doesn't hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren't equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man feeding water to a injured snake. While most people get scared at the very mention of a snake, the kind man went out of his way to help the reptile, leaving the internet stunned. The video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh wherein the fearless man was seen feeding water to the snake through a jug. Meanwhile, the snake can be slowly sipping water and poses no harm to the man.

A Twitter user shared the video on a microblogging site with the caption, "Man gives water to an injured snake and shows humanity."

MAN FEEDS WATER TO INJURED SNAKE: WATCH VIDEO

Many users praised the man in the video for showing immense courage in getting close to the snake, and helping him. Users appreciated him for upholding humanity and coming to the assistance of a creature in need.