Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a man feeding water to a thirsty snake. While most people get scared at the very mention of a snake, the kind man went out of his way to help the reptile, leaving the internet stunned.Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Charmer Plays Flute In Front of Shop, What Happened Next Will Leave You Laughing | Watch

The video shows the man carefully pouring water from a bottle on his palms and giving it to a thirsty snake. The snake is seen quietly gulping the water.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sushant Nanda on Twitter with a caption that read, ”Summer is approaching. Your few drops can save someone’s life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals.”

Watch the video here:

Summer is approaching. Your few drops can save someone’s life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZSIafE4OEr — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 9, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the heartwarming act and thanked the man for helping the snake. Others, however, cautioned others to not try this as it has been done under supervision.

One user wrote, ”Good gesture by saving snake frm heat. But u shud also follow safety measure to save urslf frm that creature due to its very nature. U r quite aware of all safety protocols…” Another mentioned, ”Wow This is the wonderful way to include every life around us.”

Good gesture by saving snake frm heat. But u shud also follow safety measure to save urslf frm that creature due to its very nature. U r quite aware of all safety protocols… — Khalsa_da_roop (@khalas532_4) March 13, 2022

This is the wonderful way to include every life around us 🙏#saveSoil — Deepak Choudhary #save_soil (@DeepakC07562985) March 10, 2022

Salute to the person, kind hearted. — MVL (@LOHARKARMV) March 9, 2022

I think this is not a venomous snake. Like your compassion.🙏🙏 — Deva K (@DKukka) March 13, 2022

It’s important to note that you need expertise to handle such a poisonous creature and to never try capturing it.