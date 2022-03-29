Viral Video: A video of a highly venomous snake being rescued from an abandoned well in Nashik has gone viral on social media. According to news agency ANI, volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organisation rescued an Indian spectacled cobra from the well on Sunday.Also Read - Viral Video: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Shakes A Leg With Ranveer Singh At Dubai Expo 2020

The 2:16-minute video shared on ANI shows volunteers pulling the 2-foor-long snake up by making use of a hook and rope. One of the volunteer lowers the rope down into the well to lift the snake as another volunteer helps the him in keeping the serpent at a safe distance. The man then guides it towards a black bag and manages to push it inside. The video has gone viral, with more than 34,000 views and several comments praising the daring mission.

“The volunteers of a non-government wildlife research organization rescued a highly venomous snake, an Indian spectacled cobra (Naag) from an abandoned well in the Nashik area of Maharashtra yesterday,” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

“We received a call about a snake stuck in a well. When we reached the location, we saw the snake was exhausted. The well was full of water and it had no platform to rest on,” Vaibhav Bhogale, a volunteer with Eco Foundation said. He said it was difficult for him and his team to go down the well to rescue the cobra, so they decided to use a rope to pull it up.

The snake, identified as cobra, is a highly venomous species and is a member of the ‘big four’ according to Bhogale.