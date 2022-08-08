Snake Viral Video: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear! Needless to say, snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. Snakes are also capable of sliding into the trickiest of spots and camouflaging themselves so cleverly. If you are particularly creeped out by their mere sight, then this video is not for you. In a video that will leave you absolutely horrified, a snake was seen slithering right out of a toilet! The video shows the serpent creeping out of the toilet bowl while one person is making an attempt to remove it using some kind of stick. If this isn’t the stuff of nightmares, then we don’t know what is!Also Read - Naag-Naagin Love Caught on Camera As 2 Snakes Dance With Each Other. Watch Viral Video

In the video, it is seen that the snake is hiding in the bowl of the toilet seat. The rescue team also had to struggle a lot to get it out. If the person who reached the bathroom had not spotted it, the snake could have caused a lot of harm to him. Something which we can’t even think about! The video was uploaded on on Instagram by a page named ghantaa.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes comedy (@ghantaa)

The video has been viewed millions of times so far and thousands of people have reacted to it. One user wrote, ”I did not have to see this,” while another commented, “Why everybody had same nightmare.” Others had similar replies, while others were amused by it.