Viral Video: A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman official from the Kerala forest department rescuing a snake. Ever since the video emerged, the officer identified as Roshini GS is being praised for the way she carried the rescue in a calm and composed manner. The incident has been reported from Kattakada area in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Bird Fights Off Snake Trying To Steal Eggs From Her Nest. Watch

In the video, Roshini calmly holds the cobra by its tail and and skillfully puts it inside a black bag using a tool. As the snake gets inside the bag, she then ties it and casually walks forward, leaving people in awe. IFS Officer Sudha Ramen shared the video on Twitter, ”A brave Forest staff Roshini rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. Women force in Forest depts across the country is growing up in good numbers.”

A brave Forest staff Roshini rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. Women force in Forest depts across the country is growing up in good numbers. VC @jishasurya pic.twitter.com/TlH9oI2KrH — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 3, 2022

The video has gone viral with people praising her bravery and skill. One user wrote, “This is the first wildlife rescue I have seen where people around me are not shouting. Great job handling the snake with ease and a bit of prep work.”

Always encourage women. They can manage anything better than men👍 — Gangaram Chauhan (@Gangaram9791981) February 3, 2022

First wildlife rescue I have seen where people around are not shouting. Great job handling the snake with ease and a bit of prep work — Shankar (@pbshankar) February 3, 2022

Wow what a courageous lady.

She has been well trained.

I think women should get encouraged more and more. They can do wonders. — Vishal Pandey (@imvishalkpandey) February 3, 2022

It seems to be her daily routine to handle these snakes.

What a normal human being can't even think of in his/her worst dreams.#Respect to this super lady.

🙏 — WarriorSaint29🇮🇳❤️🇮🇱💪🙏 (@warrior_saint29) February 3, 2022

According to onmanorama.com, 33-year-old Roshni G.S, was among those who cleared the ‘evaluation and assessment’ of the snake conservation programme.

“I was never scared of snakes. It was very interesting to handle a cobra during the training. The training taught me of the scientific methods of handling snakes without hurting it. Usually, a good number of snakes rescued by snake-catchers die soon after they are released into the forest. That is because they suffer injuries during the catch. Snake-catchers too suffer fatal injuries due to improper handling,” Roshni was quoted in the report.