Viral Video: When you think of a snake, the first word that comes to mind is fear! Needless to say, snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. However, there are some people who aren’t afraid of them and even keep them as pets. In a recent video, a woman was brutally attacked by her pet python while she was taking it out of the cage. The video shows the woman trying to remove the lid of the cage and the reptile is seen hissing at her. Seconds later, the snake bites ger hand and wraps itself around the woman’s shoulder. The woman struggles hard to free herself from the reptile’s grip, but to no avail. Soon, another man whose face is not visible, tries to help her but the giant reptile refuses to let go. All this went on for a while and even her arm turned purple due to less oxygen. She is also seen bleeding profusely from her arm.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

PYTHON ATTACKS OWNER: WATCH VIDEO

Snake attacks owner as she tries to take it out of cage 😳🐍 pic.twitter.com/auVgWTttQ8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 23, 2022

The video has garnered more than 8.6 million views since being shared. “Why would you ever want a snake as a pet. They have no loyalty to you,” said a user while another commented, “You people are gonna learn one day to stop making predators pets.” A third user commented, “Having a snake as a pet was the first problem.”