Viral Video: The internet is a treasure trove of interesting and funny videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such video has surfaced online which shows a snake charmer playing flute outside a shop. What happened next will definitely make you laugh.

In the video, one can see that a snake charmer is playing flute (been) in front of a shop. It’s safe to assume that the snake charmer must have been called there to lure the snake out. The charmer keeps playing the flute for a long time when suddenly a man comes out of the shop doing naagin dance. Imitating a snake, the man continues dancing to the charmer’s flute, leaving people in splits. Seeing him dance in such a crazy style, the charmer runs away from there.

The 35-second video has been uploaded on Instagram account named bhutni_ke_memes.

Watch the video here:

The hilarious video has amassed more than 4000 likes and has led to a barrage of funny comments and amused reactions. A user wrote, ‘Yeh toh cobra nikla,’ while others poured laughing emojis in the comments section.