Viral Video: In a shocking video going viral on social media, a woman was caught thrashing her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over a minor dispute. The incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. According to a report by Zee News, the elderly woman's husband died two years back. After his death, the woman forced her mother-in-law out of the ancestral home following which she started living in a rented house. She further alleged that the daughter-in-law had been abusing her and her daughter to take possession of the property and the house.

On Tuesday, when she visited her old home again with her daughter, the bahu started beating her again. When the nanad tried to intervene, the woman thrashed her too. However, the exact reason for the dispute is not yet known. Both of them have suffered injuries because of the violent assault. The elderly woman claimed that the police did not take any action despite knowing everything.

Watch the video here:

Shared a day ago, the video has received around 651,096 views.