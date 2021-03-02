Mumbai: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was left amazed by the impressive talent of a young boy from Mumbai, who solved a Rubik’s cube without even looking at it. In a video shared on Instagram, Tendulkar talks about his meeting with Mohammed Aiman Koli and praised the teen for his incredible talent. The video starts with Tendulkar shuffling the cube and then handing it to Koli who looks at it for few seconds and goes on to solve it within 17 seconds without even looking at the cube. Also Read - He Shot My Father in Chest & Back: Video Shows Hathras Sexual Assault Victim Begging For Justice After Dad Killed by Harasser

"I am here with Aiman Koli. You guys know what this is. Rubik's Cube. I am going to scramble this and give it to him. He is going to solve this blindfolded. By the way, he is a Guinness Record Holder. An Indian guy. We are all proud of him," Sachin Tendulkar said in the video. "Shocking, absolutely unbelievable," Tendulkar says, impressed by Koli.

"Met this young man a while back & I'm still amazed by what he can do without looking – what most of us can't do even while looking ? Now, his next challenge is to teach me how to do it!" Tendulkar captioned the video on social media.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 2 million views on Instagram and is going viral on other social media platforms. “That is unbelievable,” Australian cricketer Brett Lee commented on the viral video.

“A gifted man and a lucky one too. Cheers Master Blaster for showing us Aiman’s talent,” one user wrote, while another commented, ”This is unbelievable. The boy has some next level talent.”

Notably, in December 2019, Koli made it to the Guinness World Record (GWR) for “ the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube using feet”. in just 15.56 seconds, he solved a standard 3x3x3 cube at the VJTI Mumbai Cube Open 2019 in Mumbai.