Viral Video: A day after the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions, Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises for one amazing batswoman, who smashed the ball all over the field. In the video, a girl hit the ball at the top of the building while the children around her shouted, ‘Chakkha.’ The video went viral in no time and netizens began to compare her to T20 batting star Suryakumar Yadav for her phenomenal shots. Sachin Tendulkar who was super impressed by the young girl shared the video on his social media handle. The sports icon captioned the video, “Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼 #CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20 (Via Whatsapp).”

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼#CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20 (Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023

The viral video has 845K views and the tweet has over 1M views. Sachin Tendulkar’s post has been retweeted over 4K times. Several users hailed the young girl for her performance. One of the users wrote, “Future hai bhaiya.” Another user said, “She looks like a female version of SKY.” The third one wrote, “Superb batting👏👏👌👌every shot was excellent & perfect💯.”

