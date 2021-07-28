Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recently took to Twitter to share a motivational video of a differently-abled man playing Carrom with his feet. Notably, the person named Harshad Gothankar has no hands but is exceptionally skilled in playing carrom with his feet. Impressed by his skill and determination, Tendulkar shared the video with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Amazing Dance Underwater, Video Will Leave You Awestruck | Watch
In the video, Gothankar plays carrom with his feet and successfully makes the coins go in the pocket. Towards the end, other players could be seen touching his feet as a sign of respect.
“The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here’s Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him,” reads the caption of the video shared by Sachin.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, and people hailed Gothankar’s drive and determination, while others appreciated Tendulkar for bringing his story to light.
One user wrote, ”Superb. It’s a proof that talent alone cannot create extraordinary. To be extraordinary consistent hardwork in the form of practice and desire to improve oneself is essential.” Another wrote, ”Motivation for life! Total respect.. He should be Para Olympics Gold Medallion whenever category of Carom inducted.”
See a few more reactions:
The cricketer often shares such inspirational videos to encourages his fans.