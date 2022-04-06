Viral Video: Fans of Sachin Tendulkar would know that the Master Blaster loves singing. He is also one of the most active celebrities on social media and knows how to entertain his audience. Notably, Sachin is currently the team mentor of Mumbai Indians. Ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, Tendulkar was seen heading towards Pune with former India teammate and MI scout and wicketkeeping coach Kiran More. As he was stuck in traffic, he passed the time by singing Hemant Kumar’s iconic Marathi song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’. He even does a happy dance inside the car.Also Read - NZ vs Netherlands 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Held This Record For 24 Years, Until It Was Broken By Tom Latham

Sachin shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song.”

Watch the video here:

Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song! 🎶 मी डोलकर डोलकर डोलकर दर्याचा राजा…

पुण्याला करतोय ये जा… pic.twitter.com/jyCYKqjoPK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2022

The video has gone viral, and fans loved it. The song also made many people nostalgic. One person wrote, ”Reminds me of my childhood, really miss old aamchi mumbai. Then was the time we would see, maharastrian traditional fetas, beautiful shivaji’s Jayanthi, and superb rainfall, that would last for days non stop. Wish we could get those days back. Thank you Sacchu.” Another commented, ”What a pure soul absolutely love him.” A third wrote, ”Wow. What a feeling to see God listening to this classic song.”

Here are more comments:

The iconic Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja song was sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar and Hemant Kumar.