Viral Video Today: They say what does a monkey know about ginger’s taste, but it looks like monkeys sure know what alcohol tastes like. So much so, that this monkey is drowning his sorrows with liquor as if he’s Kabir Singh and Preeti has just left him for someone else. Depending on alcohol and drugs to deal with grief is never a great idea but since it has been glamourized in movies, even animals are picking up on these bad habits of humans.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Washes Clothes Using Brush, Soap And Dhobhi's Slamming Technique. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a rather sad monkey drinking from a bottle of whiskey. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘bhutni_ke_memes’ and has received over 27.5k views. In the clip, a monkey can be seen sipping whiskey straight from a big glass bottle that is almost empty. The next shot shows the monkey’s sad and drunken eyes.

In the next clip, some monkeys can be seen causing a menace by breaking the number plate and wiper of a car. Monkeys are known to be naughty and love being a nuisance but these monkeys seem like they had a bit too much to drink. Netizens found the hilarious and relatable at the same time.

Watch the viral video below:

Don’t drown your sorrows with alcohol people!