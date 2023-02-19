Home

Viral Video: Sadhguru’s Energetic Perfomance at Mahashivratri 2023 Event in Coimbatore Impresses His Devotees – Watch

Sadhguru performs an energetic perfomance at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore on the occasion Shivratri 2023- Watch viral video

Viral Video: One of the most important Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri, has been celebrated with tremendous zeal at the Sadhguru Isha Yoga Center for several years. The founder and executive director of the Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, also performed an energetic performance for his devotees and followers to celebrate the festival of Lord Shiva. In the viral video, Sadhguru was moving and hopping while the crowd applauded for him. As the video came to a close, he covered practically the entire stage and pointed at the “Save Soil” board. The caption on the viral video read, “Mahashivratri 2023 is at full swing and the spirit of celebration is infectious!”

The video went viral in no time as netizens cheered for Sadhguru in the comment section. One of the users also asked – ‘Why is Sadhuguru dancing like this?’ and someone responded, “Sadhguru is spiritually Awaken & he is enjoying spiritual & creating the vibration by dance and by speach, moral of the story is human can become spiritual & posible to become god.” Another user wrote, “Such a charismatic presence dancing with so much grace! Thanks for spreading your wisdom to the masses.” Several users paid their respect to Sadhguru and wrote, “Namaskaram.” Others complained about not being able to attend the event due to traffic and uptight security.

What did you think about Sadhguru’s viral dance video?

