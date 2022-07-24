Viral Video Today: A woman was left in a neck brace after her boyfriend’s romantic proposal. While Montserrat Cox said yes and was happier than ever she was also hurting as an uninvited guest interrupted the proposal. The original video was shared on TikTok where it has received over 2.5 million views. “Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days – but still the best proposal ever,” she said in the caption.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Catches 2-Year-Old Girl Falling From 5th Floor of Building in China. Watch

The couple was enjoying their time at a safari park when the woman's boyfriend surprised her by getting down and one knee and popping the big question. A friendly giraffe tried to crash one of the biggest moments of her life and ended up knocking Cox backward with its huge head. The woman almost fell backwards but her fiance held her.

While netizens found the clip hilarious they said it could be a bad omen for their marriage. The woman set the record straight by telling everyone that they've been happy together for 7 years. "The giraffe was just being a giraffe," she said in a comment.

Watch the viral video below:

Woman left in neck brace after giraffe injured her during safari park proposal#BBNaija • #AquafinaPadiOfLife • Zack Orji • Arise News • #jeremiahfufeyinexposed • WTF Lagos • RIP Maria pic.twitter.com/rUEklDqqM5 — TWAA.ng (@TWAA_ng) July 22, 2022

That proposal was painful!