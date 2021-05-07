New Delhi: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni posted a video on her official Instagram handle, welcoming a new member to the family ‘Chetak’. “Welcome Home Chetak! A true Gentleman esp when you met Lilly! Happily accepted in our pack!,” she posted. The Dhoni family is popular for their fondness towards pets with whom they often seen spending time, especially in the past one year during the lockdown. Also Read - IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Picks 'Under The Radar' Player of The Tournament

Earlier Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a photo on his official social media handle, showing his return to his horses at his farmhouse. Jadeja tweeted," Back to the place where I feel safe!! #farmhouse #staysafe." Jadeja is popular for his fondness towards his pet horses with whom he is often seen spending time, especially in the past one year during the lockdown.