Watch: Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers During ‘Tiger 3’ Screening; Video Is Viral On Internet

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' hit the theatres on November 12. His fans burst crackers inside a theatre in Malegaon to celebrate the release. Now, the video is viral on the internet.

Salman’s Fans Burst Firecrackers At ‘Tiger 3’ Screening: Bollywood actor Salman Khan boasts a massive fan following, and the release of his films is akin to a festival for his devoted followers. This was vividly seen during the release of ‘Tiger 3’ on Diwali, where a large number of fans gathered at a theatre in the Nashik district to celebrate their hero’s movie. The exuberant celebrations were captured in a video that went viral on the internet. A video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), depicts fans igniting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, causing other moviegoers to seek safety within the theatre.

Several firecrackers were set off inside the theatre, particularly during Salman’s entry, which made some audience members uncomfortable.

Talking about Bhaijan’s ‘Tiger 3’. The movie hit the big screens in multiple languages on November 12. The first day box office collection was more than Rs 44 crore.

In the meantime, several videos have emerged on social media depicting fans igniting firecrackers within a theater in Malegaon. Allegedly, these videos were captured inside Mohan Cinema in Nashik. Lasting for over a minute, the fireworks led numerous fans inside the theater to quickly seek safer areas, aiming to avoid injury.

Not just in Malegaon, fans also burst firecrackers in other theatres across the country.

As Usual 💥 Salman Khan Fanclub Malegaon continues the TREND of Bursting Crackers in Theatres on Salman Khan’s Entry, Though It is not advised but Fans ka emotion kon Samjhe 💀💥 #Tiger3review #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/HIoVWKEWBp — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 12, 2023

Tiger 3

Maneesh Sharma’s directorial ‘Tiger 3’ is an action thriller flick starring superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. It’s a sequel to the 2017 film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues penned by Anckur Chaudhry. Aditya Chopra is the story writer.

In addition to the main cast, ‘Tiger 3’ includes Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Aamir Bashir in supporting roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie’s songs are composed by Pritam, while Tanuj Tiku is responsible for the background score.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.