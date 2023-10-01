Home

Viral

Salman Khan Lookalike Dances On ‘No Entry’ In Mumbai Local, Railway Says…

Salman Khan Lookalike Dances On ‘No Entry’ In Mumbai Local, Railway Says…

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s lookalike danced inside a Mumbai local train filled with passengers on ‘No Entry’ song. The dance clip has gone viral on the internet. Central Railway took to X to react to the video.

Salman Khan Lookalike Dances On ‘No Entry’ In Mumbai Local. | Photo: Twitter

Salman Khan Lookalike Dances In Crowded Mumbai Local Is Viral: Dancing in Delhi Metro and Mumbai local trains has become a new trend on social media. Despite continuous warnings from the DMRC and Indian Railways, social media influencers continue to dance inside these public transportation systems. Adding to that list is a video of Salman Khan, well, not the real Khan but his lookalike, grooving on the ‘No Entry’ song inside a Mumbai local train filled with passengers. The man’s dance clip has gone viral on the internet, receiving comments from several users, including a response from Central Railway.

Trending Now

The video begins by featuring a man wearing a purple t-shirt and black pants, with a bandana wrapped around his forehead. He initiates his dance routine, even climbing onto a seat at one point before gracefully descending and continuing his performance. While some passengers appear unimpressed by the display, a few can be heard enthusiastically cheering him on.

You may like to read

Salman Khan Lookalike’s Viral Dance: Watch The Video Here

Travel Inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a Surprise. Now a #SalmanKhan look alike showcasing his dancing skills inside a Harbor line local train.. (Even kept his shoe laden feet on the seat) pic.twitter.com/zdD3sM4JlT — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) September 29, 2023

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) handle @mumbaimatterz. “Travel Inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a surprise. Now a #SalmanKhan lookalike showcasing his dancing skills inside a Harbor line local train. (Even kept his shoe-laden feet on the seat),” reads the caption.

Salman Khan Lookalike’s Viral Dance: How Did The Indian Railway React To The Clip?

Central Railway took notice of the video and requested passengers not to perform such activities inside the moving trains in a quirky way. “Passengers are requested not to perform such activities in trains. It causes disturbance to co-passengers and such activities/stunts not permitted in train travel,” the department wrote. It also tagged Central Railway RPF, RPF Mumbai Division and requested them to look into the matter.

The video was uploaded on September 29th. Since its sharing, it has garnered nearly 4.1 lakh views and received almost 900 likes. People have posted a range of comments while responding to the video. While some expressed their displeasure, others mentioned that the video left a positive impression on them.

Salman Khan Lookalike’s Viral Dance: Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Kaha se aate Hain ye log? [Where do such people come from],” wrote an X user

“I think such guys bring cheers in the chaotic local train travel. If you don’t enjoy it, ignore it,” argued another.

“We already have aspiring Salman Khan’s performing stunts in harbour line local trains… what next I wonder..,” said the third user.

“He will be arrested. Mark my words,” said another.

“Salman khan promoting his niece or nephew movie?,” commented another user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES