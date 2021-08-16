Moradabad: A video of Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan and his supporters forgetting the lyrics of the national anthem during the hoisting ceremony on India’s 75th Independence Day is going viral on social media. A moment of sheer awkwardness was witnessed as Hasan and his party workers were left red-faced after they seemingly ‘forgot’ the national anthem just after singing a first few lines. The incident happened during the flag hoisting ceremony at the Gul Shahid Park in Moradabad on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Soon after unfurling the tricolor, and enthusiastically reciting the first verse of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ he forgot the following verse and so did others, which can also be seen in a video that went viral on social media.Also Read - Iconic Museum on Wheels Inside Historic Trams of Kolkata Inaugurated on 75th Independence Day

A video of the incident was tweeted by BJP leader Sambit Patra who not only shared it but also took a jibe at the SP workers for forgetting the national anthem. He wrote, "So finally they thought that the best way out of the mess that they had created was to quickly move on to "Jai hai" ..and then move out .. Waah Samajwadiyo Wah."

WATCH:

So finally they thought that the best way out of the mess that they had created was to quickly move on to “जय है” ..and then move out ..

वाह समाजवादियों वाह!! pic.twitter.com/BbqFffanMi — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 15, 2021

In the video, the party workers and the SP MP can be seen starting the national anthem and as soon as they reach the line “Punjaba, Sindhu, Gujarata, Maratha” they start fumbling and looking at each other’s confused faces. They even attempted to resume the anthem, failed and then one of them directly skipped to the last verse and sang “Jaya Hai” thrice while Hasan quietly looked at others.

Later, Hasan took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that they are trying to polarize people of Hindu and Muslim communities, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

“It is not our job to polarize people. Ask BJP why they are moving forward with such agendas. Ask them why they are creating a tiff between Hindus and Muslims,” he said while speaking to the media.