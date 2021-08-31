Viral Video: You must have often noticed vendors and small shopkeepers trying to sell their products by attracting customers in their own distinctive style. Some try to catch their attention by reciting the name of their products in a unique or rather funny voice. One such hilarious video has gone viral showing a vendor selling samosa-kachori in an unnamed street in India. The interesting part is the way he shouts and attracts customers through his energetic voice.Also Read - Viral Video: US 'Dancing Dad' Grooves to 'Chammak Challo' With Wife to Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary | Watch

In the video, the samosa seller seen sitting on the bike says, ‘Take galma-galam samosas, take Motu-Patlu’s samosas, Paliwal bhaiya brought galma-galam samosas’. While he kept calling customers, someone recorded his video and posted it on the internet which has now gone viral. The video was shared on Instagram by an account called ‘giedde’.

Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has thoroughly amused people, and the clip has received more than 24,000 views. The comment section is full of hilarious comments and laughter emojis, with people praising his marketing skill. Some commented that he was not able to pronounce samosa-kachori properly because of his stutter.

Many users funnily commented that Badshah and Yashraj Mukhate have now got content for their next videos. One user said, ”Yashraj Mukhate ko content mil gaya,” while another commented, ”so cute chacha.”

Here are more reactions:

