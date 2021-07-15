New Delhi: Before leaving for Tokyo for the Olympic Games, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza treated her fans to a fun yet inspiring video on Instagram. Setting the mood for the Tokyo Olympics, the six-time Grand Slam winner is seen donning India’s new Olympic kit, as she displays her dance skills in the short reel. Notably, India’s Olympic kit for the 2020 Tokyo Games was launched last month by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).Also Read - Tennis: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina to Represent India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 in Women's Doubles

The video starts with the tennis star grooving to the popular song ‘Kiss me more’ by Doja Cat and soon after, a text appears on the screen that reads “The ‘A’ in my name stands for”.

She captioned the reel video as, “The ‘A’ in my name stands for soooo much in my life.” Later in the video, she explained that the ‘A’ in her name stands for – “Aggression, Ambition, Achieve and Affection.”

Watch the video here:

The video, so far, has garnered more than 1 lakh likes and tons of comments with heart emojis. “I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff,” commented singer Ananya Birla. Another user commented, ”Cannot wait to see you in Olympics.”

This is Sania’s 4th Olympics stint and she will have 27-year-old Ankita Raina as her partner for the Tokyo Olympics in the Women’s Doubles event. With this, Sania will now become the first female athlete to represent India at four Olympics when she features at the Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23, while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event.

Recently, the 34-year-old tennis player also interacted with PM Narendra Modi, and discussed preparations for the forthcoming event.

Spoke to @MirzaSania about the upcoming Olympics. She spoke about the change in India’s sporting environment in the last few years, which has helped young talent. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/E7GbrA09nY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Talking about efforts one has to put into becoming the ultimate champion in tennis, she said, “Now, young children believe they can become big players in tennis. They need hard work, support and dedication. Destiny plays a role but nothing will happen without hard work and talent.”