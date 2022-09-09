Viral Video: A horrifying footage has surfaced showing a deadly 12-foot-long python slithering across a bathroom floor in Thailand. Not only that, the reptile is also seen eyeing two pet kittens from behind a glass around the bathtub, as the felines curiously watch. According to Newsflare, the 12ft long reptile is believed to have emerged from the toilet before crawling across the bathroom in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday evening, September 7. Thankfully, the glass partition stopped it from moving further, and the kittens were saved. Later, the python was safely removed by two animal handlers, who caught the python using a stick and stuffed it in a plastic bag.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Says Hi To Every Passenger On Flight, Wins Hearts Online. Watch

Now This News shared a video and wrote, “This wild footage shows the moment a 12-foot python entered a woman’s bathroom in Thailand, getting scarily close to two of her pet kittens. The snake, which is believed to have slithered in via the woman’s toilet, was safely removed by two animal handlers.”

12-FOOT-LONG PYTHON SLITHERS ACROSS BATHROOM FLOOR: WATCH SCARY VIDEO

Notably, resident Nada Teenmaw saw the python after arriving home from work. She immediately contacted the emergency services who sent a snake removal team as she was worried for her own safety and her 14 pet cats at home. Nada said: “I hope this happens to nobody else. I saw how my two-month-old kittens Carbon and Senriw were staring at the python. If I didn’t come back, my kittens would have been eaten alive.” She added: “I’m worried the snake could come back. It knows there is food in my house and wants to eat my pets.”

Meanwhile, the video has left netizens terrified. One user wrote, “I would have to move IMMEDIATELY!” A second commented, “Imagine sitting on the toilet when it crawled up.” Here are some of the comments on the video:

Pretty scary!