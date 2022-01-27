Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. A similar video has emerged on social media, wherein a mother hen fights a fierce battle with a cobra to save her chicks. In the video, it can be seen that the chicken is sitting on its eggs, when a black snake approaches its nest. The deadly snake is defensively coiled with its hood out, striking at the hen several times, possibly with the intention of attacking the eggs. But the hen also puts up a fight and strikes at it several times. With its quick pecking and constant attacks, the hen makes sure to keep the snake out of harm’s way. The hen does not concede defeat and continued pecking the cobra until it goes away.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Sisters Dance on Falguni Pathak's 'Maine Payal Hai', Make People Nostalgic | Watch

The video has been posted on an Instagram account named hayatevahsh_2019andzooclip2020.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral, with people hailing a mother’s love and lauded the mother hen for protecting her chicks. Many marveled at the fierceness with which the bird was fighting the snake.