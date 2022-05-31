Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. Needless to say, snakes are many people’s worst fear and even spotting them is a total nightmare, let alone touching them! However, some people have overcome this fear and many even keep them as pets! One such video has gone viral showing a man taking a nap with two huge Burmese pythons.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Exchange Snake Garlands in Bizarre Wedding Ritual, Leave Internet Stumped | Watch

In the video, the man is seen sleeping peacefully on his bed when two giant pythons climb on top of him. As he takes a nap, the yellow-coloured pythons keep slithering and crawling over him. Fortunately, the pythons do not harm him in any way. The video has been uploaded on an Instagram account named snakebytestv with a caption that reads, ”Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can’t be the only one.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R I A N B A R C Z Y K (@snakebytestv)

Shared 4 days back, the video has received more than 23,000 likes and left people stunned. Many were scared to watch such a strange sight and wondered how was it even possible. One user wrote, ”Oh hell na. Lol. That’s like my biggest nightmare.” Another wrote, ”Snakes r so cool lol I wanna get a Mexican black kingsnake as a pet sometime.” A third said, ”This snack is so beautiful…. But I afraid on it, They are very dangerous….how can u stay with snake.”