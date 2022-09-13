Viral Video: It’s extremely important to exercise caution when handling snakes! A video has resurfaced on social media which shows a snake enthusiast’s stunt going horribly wrong as he handles 3 cobra snakes at once. In the video, the Karnataka-based Maaz Sayed, a snake enthusiast, was seen performing a dangerous stunt with three snakes. He made several hand gestures in front of the snakes, and it ended badly as one of the snakes attacked him.Also Read - After Double Rainbow, Rays of Sun Shine on Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin | See Viral Photo

The video shows 20-year-old Sayed sitting in front of the cobras in a forest. He pulls their tails and moves his hands in a circular manner, which instigates the snakes. Suddenly, one of the serpents with a raised hood, lunges at the stuntman and bites his knees. The snake refused to go despite the man trying to pull it away. According to the experts, the man’s gestures were menacing and threatening which resulted in the cobra responding furiously.

IFS Susanta Nanda shared the video and wrote, “This is just horrific way of handling cobras… The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal.”

MAN PLAYS WITH 3 COBRAS: WATCH VIDEO

This is just horrific way of handling cobras…

The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal pic.twitter.com/U89EkzJrFc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2022

What do you think?