Sanp Ka Video: Pythons are one of the largest snakes. Unlike many other snake species, pythons are non-venomous snakes. A lot of people keep pythons as pets as they don't attack humans, unless they are provoked or stressed. Pythons are constrictors and kill their prey by squeezing them until they stop breathing. After they kill an animal, they will swallow it in one piece.

A video is going viral on social media where a man dared to take a selfie with a reticulated python. The video was shared on Instagram 'world_of_snakes_'. It has received over 348k views and 21k likes. In the clip, a man wearing a shirt and spectacles can be seen lying down on the grass near a yellow-coloured python.

The man then opens his phone camera and takes a selfie. Surprisingly, the snake complies and even willingly poses for the photo. The python looks funnily cute as the man takes a picture with it. "He's taking a picture with you!," a user commented. "What a cutie!!!," another user commented. "Snake said say cheese baby," a third user wrote.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF SNAKE POSTING FOR SELFIE WITH MAN:

LOL, how cute!