Instead of a sled and reindeers, Santa Claus came in a fire brigade truck this Christmas to put smiles on the faces of children battling COVID-19. Santa hopped on a fire engine and was lifted up in the truck's cherry picker to deliver Christmas cheer and gifts to children infected with COVID-19 who are isolating with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village in Peru's Lima as people cannot directly go in.

As Santa rode the cherry picker – the fire truck's hydraulic crane with a railed platform to carry people – accompanied by a firefighter, he delivered gift-wrapped presents to children leaning out the windows, as health workers on the ground outside danced and cheered. The heartwarming viral video by Reuters showed that it was love all around for Santa and the children.

Watch the viral video below:

“Since these are COVID areas you cannot go in directly, but Santa and the fire brigade provided a solution,” said Juan Oriundo, director of the Pan American Village in Peruvian capital Lima.

“The solution involves using the cherry picker so they can get close to the windows and give the children a little present. That way they can feel the excitement of Christmas that they might not get at home on the 24th (of December).”

“The most important thing is the love you get,” said Santa Claus impersonator Paul Suarez. “Saying ‘I love you Santa’ is magical. Why? It may seem like it’s not important but it is, because I’m not a close relative, I’m not their mom or dad. What kid tells someone that’s not from their family that they love them?”