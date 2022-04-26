Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary who boasts of a whopping 4.8 million followers on Instagram, keeps treating her fans to entertaining dances. This time, she chose a Rajasthani song and as usual, the video has gone viral. In the Instagram reel video, Choudhary can be seen grooving to the popular song ‘Gori Naache’ in typical desi style.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Breaks Out in Hilarious Snake Dance On Sapna Choudhary's Song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Watch

For the video, Sapna wore a beautiful multi-coloured patiala suit and a dupatta covering her head, along with a pink jutti. As the song plays, Sapna can be seen dancing to it, while flaunting some zabardast desi thumkas, coupled with a lovely smile. The best part is that she seems to have fun as she dances. She simply captioned the reel as, ”गोरी नाचे”

Watch Sapna Choudhary’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

Needless to say, fans of Sapna went gaga over her dance and filled the comments section with praises and emojis. The video has amassed more than 1 lakh likes and more than a million views. One user wrote, ”Ye hui na koi bat sapna ji jitna aap ki kal vali post ne mera dil dukhaya tha utni hi aap ki aaj ki is reel ne mere dil ko utni hi khushi di hai I very love you sapna ji.” Another wrote, ”wow kya dance full desi.”

About Sapna Choudhary

A well known face in Haryana, Sapna first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans to glamorous and stunning pictures, that she regularly updates on Instagram. Sapna has also appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films.